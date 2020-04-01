Clinton County families may be eligible for 1-time payment of $500

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Job and Family Services (JFS) now is offering emergency response assistance for families impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

You may be eligible for this emergency assistance if you are a family with minor children in the household, you are pregnant with no other children, or you are a non-custodial parent who is actively paying child support and meet the following income guidelines:

Family size / monthly gross income

• 1 — $2,127

• 2 — $2,874

• 3 — $3,620

• 4 — $4,367

• 5 — $5,114

• 6 — $5,860

Note that a 200 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines exist for all family sizes.

Services provided through the COVID-19 emergency assistance program must address unexpected or ongoing household expenses. These expenses should be related to preparing for involvement in self-quarantine and social distancing.

If eligible, you may receive a one-time lump sum payment of $500 per family.

Applicants will be required to complete an application, an interview with a case manager, and provide Clinton County JFS with any necessary documents required to process eligibility for the COVID-19 emergency assistance services.

Applications will be accepted by:

• Mail: Clinton County JFS, 1025 S. South St., Suite 200, Wilmington, OH 45177

• Fax: 937-382-7039

• Email: Clinton_County_Family_Services@jfs.ohio.gov

• Applications are available at Clinton County JFS or at https://co.clinton.oh.us/healthservices/joband-family-services/family-services-unit/