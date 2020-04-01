Community Action: Ensure you count in census

Community Action cares about the entire community, so we must ensure that we count the entire community.

The 2020 Census determines federal funding for our schools, housing, public transportation and many other programs our community relies on. By completing the census, individuals can help make a difference now that will inform what happens to our community over the next ten years.

Now more than ever in this time of crisis it is critical that our community be counted. With current circumstances the way they are, Clinton County Community Action can assist individuals who otherwise may not be able to complete the census form get this done.

If you have your census form that was mailed to you and need assistance completing this process, please call Community Action at 937-382-8365 and someone will help you complete it via telephone.

If you are a senior citizen please call Jonda at 937-655-2151. It only takes a few minutes to complete this important form.

Community Action staff just ask that you have your census form with you when you call.

Staff can help you complete it