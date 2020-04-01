Blan PD: Man had possible illegal drugs, nunchucks

BLANCHESTER — A man was charged after police say he attempted to get into two families’ homes while possibly under the influence of drugs and possessing suspected illegal narcotics. Police say he also had a set of nunchucks, as well as over $2,000 in cash on him,

According to a news release from Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, shortly after midnight Friday police were called to 206 Vine St. on a report of a prowler.

“Ptl. Sarah Luken spoke with the residents at that address, who stated that at around 12:15 a.m. they were awoken to their dogs barking and someone standing outside their front door. The man of the house retrieved a firearm while the lady of the house called 911,” said Reinbolt. “The residents said the man walked around their yard and garage, then walked into the yard of the home behind theirs. The homeowner found a set of nunchucks and a hypodermic needle in his front yard, stating neither belonged to him.

Reinbolt continued, “Sgt. Gary Mowen was on patrol in the area when he encountered John Pike Jr., age 38, in the Vine Street neighborhood. He spoke with Pike, who claimed he had been visiting a friend’s house nearby, but was unable to identify the friend or address. He admitted he had gone to a house that turned out not to be his friend’s home. When questioned about the nunchucks, he admitted they were his. Pike appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was placed under arrest for criminal trespass.

“He informed the officers that criminal trespass was not an ‘arrestable offense’. The officers ignored this legal opinion and proceeded with the arrest. When he was searched, Sgt. Mowen found a sizable amount of suspected illegal narcotics and over $2,000 in cash on Pike’s person,” Reinbolt said.

“Subsequent investigation revealed that Pike had also gone to a home at 212 Vine St., where the resident reported being awakened to what sounded like someone trying to put a key in the front door lock.”

Reinbolt said, “Pike was taken to the Clinton County Jail, where he was refused for booking due to restrictions on incarceration due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He was therefore released with a summons requiring his appearance in the Clinton County Municipal Court to answer the charge. Pike has a criminal record dating back to 2002.

“He appeared at the police station the next day to inform officers that they were not entitled to seize his cash,” Reinbolt continued. “His legal opinion was again not heeded. The suspected narcotics will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory for examination. If the results of the examination are what we expect, we will ask Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer to seek forfeiture of the cash as proceeds of illegal activity.”

