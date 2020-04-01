Wilmington City Council to be held as virtual meeting

WILMINGTON — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilmington City Council is being held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2 as a virtual meeting. See details below on how to join the meeting using your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

• Wilmington City Council via GoToMeeting

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking this link — https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/990932373

• New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/990932373

• You can also dial in to the city council meeting using your phone.

(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)

United States: +1 (646) 749-3122

– One-touch: tel:+16467493122,,990932373#

Access Code: 990-932-373