Students honor Holmes Elementary teacher in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Holmes Elementary School first-grade teacher Kris Wood passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday, and on Wednesday students and others honored Mrs. Wood by wearing her favorite color purple and taking a walk outdoors.

Wood had worked in Wilmington City Schools since 2013 as a highly respected primary educator, stated the school district’s Facebook page where the school logo image had become purple.

“After your walk, enjoy a cup of tea at 4:00. Mrs. Wood’s favorite color was purple, she enjoyed nature and having a cup of tea with Mr. Wood at 4:00 and yes, giraffes,” the Facebook post said.

“Enjoy a remote walk in your neighborhood and know we are connected in our hearts … Mrs. Wood would want us to stand tall like a giraffe and walk gracefully,” added the post.

Tempie had all the elements for honoring Holmes Elementary School teacher Kris Wood, who passed away this week and liked purple and giraffes.