Community Action delivers items to seniors

The Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies, in partnership with the Office of Gov. Mike DeWine, has coordinated the distribution of over 20,000 bottles of soap to Community Action Agencies across Ohio.

Thanks to a generous donation from Bath & Body Works, these soaps will be distributed across the state at food pantries, domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters, and other vital locations to meet the needs of struggling Ohioans.

“Hygiene products have been in short supply due to the overwhelming demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Philip E. Cole, executive director of OACAA.

Community Action agencies provide essential services in every Ohio county.

Clinton County Community Action has adjusted operations to maintain social distancing requirements and is still operating through dropboxes, windows, telephone calls, delivering meals,to providing emergency services and more to our community.

This soap as well as toilet tissue, provided by funds from Salvation Army, were distributed to 200 senior citizen households, because these are items that some seniors may be limited on due to availability at the present time.

Jane Newkirk, CEO of Clinton County Community Action, said, “Our staff is currently minimized but we are still here providing services to Clinton County residents in need.”

She stated that anyone needing assistance should contact the office at 937-382-8365 or the senior center at 937-382-7170.

Clinton County Community Action is really "delivering" for the needs of senior citizens. Courtesy photos