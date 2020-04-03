Council On Aging: All Clinton County seniors can get help

Council on Aging (COA) and Clinton County’s Elderly Services Program are partnering with other local organizations such as Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to care for seniors during this uncertain time by providing extra support for meals, other essential supplies and wellness checks.

Please note that help is available to any Clinton County senior in need — not just those who are enrolled in the Elderly Services Program or another COA program.

Local seniors can contact COA’s office located in Wilmington by calling 937-449-0642. Due to the pandemic, COA’s Wilmington facility is presently not open to walk-ins, but staff is available to help by phone Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (they also have voice mail).

So, Clinton County seniors can call 937-449-0642 for help in obtaining meals and other essential supplies such as toilet paper, personal care items and cleaning supplies.

Another service being offered is provided by volunteers who will conduct friendly wellness checks with seniors by phone. Again, help is available to any senior in need — not just those enrolled in a COA program.

Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods said local officials want to encourage people who know of seniors who may be in need to call the COA office in Clinton County and advise them of the seniors’ names and how to contact them. After all, not all seniors will hear about this local initiative to call the COA office themselves.

Furthermore, Woods encourages residents to consider becoming a volunteer who makes periodic phone calls to seniors to check on their wellness during this public health emergency. If interested, you are directed to the local coronavirus response hub at www.CovidCC.com and then scroll down to the “Volunteers Are Needed! Click Here to Register” bar to fill out a local volunteer application form. To volunteer to make wellness checks, you can check the boxes for Telephone and Interpersonal Skills.

Woods described the phone wellness checks as a kind of “Adopt a Senior” program.

If you want to volunteer for wellness checks or other roles during this pandemic, please visit www.CovidCC.com .

“This is an extraordinary time for everyone, but seniors are particularly at risk,” said Suzanne Burke, Council on Aging’s CEO. “Our staff is working hard to make sure seniors in our region have the supplies they need to get through this public health emergency. Our message is simple: ‘Please call us if you need help.’ ”

