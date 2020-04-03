WHS announces March Students of the Month

The Wilmington High School March Students of the Month:

Business Department — Brooks Butler

The Business Department would like to nominate Brooks Butler as the student of the month. Brooks has done a great job staying on top of his work, and has demonstrated responsibility, diligence, and motivation. Keep up the solid work!

English Department — Bailey Eakins

The English Department’s selection for student of the month is Bailey Eakins. He is a quiet leader: mature, focused, and eloquent. Bailey’s insights encourage others to explore topics on a deeper level. Thank you for your diligence, dedication, and positivity. Congratulations.

Social Studies Department — Joe Niederbaumer

Joe has excelled as a student in Honors US Government. He is very aware of current events, making his contributions to class critical for class analysis and discussion. Joe is always willing to help out other students, expresses good humor in class, and is a positive influence in the room.

Math Department — Corbin Rinehart

Corbin set an attendance goal this quarter in Honors Algebra 2. He wanted to make it to class 90% of the time. He was determined and reached his goal! Corbin is a kind student and has shown wonderful growth over the quarter. Keep it up Corbin!

Gym/Health Department — Michael Harrison

Michael is always willing to participate and works hard on weight room days.

Ag Education — Adonis Peterson

Adonis Peterson is nominated for Student of the Month. Adonis has been dedicated since his very first class. He attended nearly every event, and is always excited for ag & FFA events. He also is very excited for fundraisers, selling to many customers!

Band Department — Elizabeth Grimes

The Band program would like to recognize Elizabeth Grimes as the March Student of the Month. Elizabeth is a member of the Wind Ensemble and is the Drum Major for the Marching Band. She is self driven to constantly find opportunities to better herself. Most recently, Elizabeth completed a lesson (online) with the Drum Major from the Crossmen Drum Corps. We are thankful for her musicianship and leadership in the Band program.

Theater Department — Noah Sweetman

The Theatre Department recognizes Noah Sweetman as Student of the Month. Noah works hard in and out of class. Noah is in both Theater Arts and Acting classes. He uses his class time wisely and is prepared with completed work. During our current theatre production Noah volunteered his time on several occasions to work on the set; this included in nights and weekends. Noah is dedicated to the stage and the theatre program.

