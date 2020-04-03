How to donate supplies for seniors

People who would like to donate supplies for seniors in need during this public health emergency can donate either online or drop off items at Blanchester on Friday, April 10.

Donations can be dropped off at the door under the awning at the Church of Christ in Blanchester, 911 Cherry St. (State Route 28) in Blanchester, from noon to 4 p.m. April 10.

There was a previous opportunity to do the same thing in Wilmington on April 2 at Council On Aging’s (COA’s) Clinton County office.

Donate online through COA’s community partner, www.fillthetruck.org .

COA and Clinton County’s Elderly Services Program are working with community partners to collect and distribute needed supplies for seniors. Elderly Services Program staff and other volunteers are delivering supplies to seniors as they become available.

The following supplies are needed for donation (unused, unopened supplies only — no food items):

• Toilet paper (4 pack preferred — no single, unwrapped rolls); hand sanitizer; bar soap; liquid hand soap; antibacterial wipes; denture care items; toothpaste; Lysol spray; dish detergent; laundry detergent; tissues; and cat and dog food.

Consider adding a friendly note or having your child(ren) color a picture that can be included in the boxes delivered to seniors.

COA, in conjunction with partner Clinton County Community Action Agency, have already provided boxes of shelf-stable meals to all Clinton County Elderly Services Program clients who receive home-delivered or congregate meals — approximately 130 clients. The boxes include 14 days of shelf-stable meals and are intended to be set aside for use if regular home-delivered meals service is disrupted due to COVID-19.

At the time of this news release, there had been no service disruptions in home-delivered meals or most other Elderly Services Program services. The exception is adult day services. The governor ordered the closure of all senior adult day sites, as well as senior centers and congregate meal sites.

Seniors who were using Elderly Services Program adult day services have been offered respite care as an alternative. Congregate meal clients are now receiving home-delivered meals.

Donna Slone-Gumbert, director of marketing at Continental Manor, is helping to coordinate the supply donation in Clinton County.

“It’s amazing to see the community coming together to help seniors during this time of crisis,” Slone-Gumbert said. “Little by little we are collecting items and getting them out to seniors in need. I feel that this collaborative experience will leave our community well-equipped to serve seniors in any situation.”