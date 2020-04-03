ODOT: No roundabout for 73 and 380 intersection

CLINTON COUNTY — With input from the public and additional investigation, preliminary plans for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of state routes 73 and 380 are being redirected, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

In January, representatives from ODOT District 8’s Planning Department held a public meeting to present the preliminary design for construction of a roundabout at the routes’ intersection in western Clinton County.

Based on comments from the public and additional analysis of the intersection, the project team has determined not to proceed with the roundabout alternative. The “no build” decision came not only from public feedback, but from further, detailed studies which show that there has been a reduction in the serious angle crashes observed prior to the installation of a signal.

Although ODOT has decided not to build a roundabout, an intersection improvement project will continue, and ODOT will now pursue a project to widen SR 73 by providing left-turn lanes in each direction at the intersection.

Along with improving safety and reducing congestion in the area, benefits of the turn-lane project also include a decreased cost and a potential decrease to property and environmental impacts.

Additional information about the project, including public involvement documents, comments and responses, are available at https://publicinput.com/ODOTPRESS109350.

Members of the public may still submit comments about the project and the preferred alternative, either by way of the Public Input web site or by mail to ODOT District 8’s environmental office, attention Keith Smith, at 505 South S.R. 741, Lebanon, OH 45036.

Will still be improved, widened