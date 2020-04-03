Four arrested, charged with series of thefts in Clinton County, Wilmington

Four suspects were arrested Thursday relating to a string of thefts throughout Clinton County and the City of Wilmington over the past few months, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department received information that led to the execution of two search warrants and the four arrests.

“Earlier in the week, neighbors reported two suspicious male subjects loitering near a business that is being remodeled. The neighbors called the Wilmington Police Department, which was able to identify the suspicious males. At the time it did not appear anything had been taken, so the subjects were released.

“It was later determined the building had been entered and items were missing. Charges for breaking and entering were filed on Matthew Fulton, 34, and Curtis Ford, 36, and warrants were obtained,” the release stated.

Ford was apprehended by Wilmington police officers on Wednesday morning in the area of Main St. and Walnut St. and taken to the Clinton County Adult Detention Center for incarceration.

“The new information acquired as a result of charges on Matthew Fulton coupled with previous information from the Sheriff’s Office provided enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Fulton’s place of residence.

“While detectives from both agencies were driving to the location to execute the first search warrant, they came upon a disabled vehicle on S.R. 350 near Baker Road. Units stopped to assist the motorist and found the occupants to be Matthew Fulton, Robert Fulton, 39, and Tyler Lawrence, 26.

“Matthew Fulton was arrested on the outstanding warrant for B&E and transported the Clinton County Adult Detention Center. A computer inquiry of the license plates showed that they had been stolen from a vehicle in Wilmington. During the inventory search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was found that belonged to Lawrence and to Robert Fulton, who were both arrested and transported to the Clinton County Adult Detention Center.

“Detectives then proceeded to Green Meadows Campgrounds to execute the search warrant on the trailer where Matthew Fulton resides. Items stolen from the Clinton-Warren Fire Department, a large amount of tools and other various items matching items that have been reported stolen were seized.

“During the search of Fulton’s trailer, additional information was obtained that led to a second search warrant being executed on the home, barns and trailers of the owner of Green Meadows Campground. Additional items from the home and a barn were seized as well.”

Matthew Fulton is being held on charges of breaking and entering with a bond of $25,000. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Curtis Ford is being held on charges of breaking and entering with a bond of $25,000 and a No Bond Adult Parole Authority holder. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Robert Fulton is being held on charges of drug abuse instruments with a bond of $750. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Tyler Lawrence is being held on charges of drug abuse instruments with a bond of $750 and a No Bond probation violation. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

“We would like to thank the community for providing valuable information that assisted in the arrest of these suspects,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “Law enforcement relies on the assistance of the community in solving crimes.

”We encourage you to call your local law enforcement agency if you see something suspicious.”

