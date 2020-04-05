Posted on by

Chalk it up: Love for hometown


Jen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday.

Jen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Jen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Getting out and active while observing social distancing, Jen Woodland put out the call for sidewalk artists of all ages to show their love for the city in downtown Wilmington Saturday. Shown are Tara Short and daughters Stella, 10, and Abigail, 5.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Jen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday.

Jen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday.

Getting out and active while observing social distancing, Jen Woodland put out the call for sidewalk artists of all ages to show their love for the city in downtown Wilmington Saturday. Shown are Tara Short and daughters Stella, 10, and Abigail, 5.

Jen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_chalk-1.jpgJen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday. Tom Barr | News Journal

Jen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_chalk-5.jpgJen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday. Tom Barr | News Journal

Getting out and active while observing social distancing, Jen Woodland put out the call for sidewalk artists of all ages to show their love for the city in downtown Wilmington Saturday. Shown are Tara Short and daughters Stella, 10, and Abigail, 5.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_chalk-4.jpgGetting out and active while observing social distancing, Jen Woodland put out the call for sidewalk artists of all ages to show their love for the city in downtown Wilmington Saturday. Shown are Tara Short and daughters Stella, 10, and Abigail, 5. Tom Barr | News Journal