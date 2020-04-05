Chalk it up: Love for hometown

Jen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday.

Jen Woodland (in hat) and Patty Davis get the art started Saturday.

Getting out and active while observing social distancing, Jen Woodland put out the call for sidewalk artists of all ages to show their love for the city in downtown Wilmington Saturday. Shown are Tara Short and daughters Stella, 10, and Abigail, 5.