UPDATED: Victim identified in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Liberty Twp., Clinton County.

LIBERTY TWP., CLINTON CO. — A motorist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the 6800 block of North State Route 134 early Sunday evening.

At about 6:26 p.m., a red 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck, traveling south on SR 134 — north of I-71 and near Bailey Road — failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck went off the left side of the road and flipped in the front yard of a farmhouse, according to the preliminary investigation of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

The driver was ejected from the truck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Martin Howell, 33, of Port William.

He was not wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol use is suspected, the OSHP stated.

Port William-Liberty Twp. Fire and EMS, Wilmington Fire Department EMS, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and OSHP troopers were all on the scene, as well as the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

Motorists are reminded by the OSHP to always wear a seat belt and never drink and drive.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_DSC_0240-5.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal