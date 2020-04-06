Local Briefs: Hotel plans proceeding; BOE to meet online

Hotel plans proceeding

WILMINGTON — The current health emergency and its economic fallout have not led to a change in plans for the construction of a new hotel in Wilmington this year, according to the architecture firm.

“We should be submitting for permit within the next week,” ALT Architecture Senior Associate Brian Weaver said Friday, April 3.

The planned five-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel will be on Holiday Drive in Wilmington, between the existing Holiday Inn Express and the Hampton Inn & Suites.

Board of elections meeting

The regular monthly meeting of the Clinton County Board of Elections will be conducted by teleconference due to health precautions for COVID-19 and in accordance with the governor’s order for social distancing and workplace restrictions.

The meeting start time has been changed from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 for the purpose of general business and any other business that may come before the board.

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/891028037 .

You can also dial in using your phone:

(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly).

U.S. (toll-free): 1-877-309-2073; One-touch tel: 18773092073,,891028037#

U.S.: +1 (646) 749-3129; One-touch tel: +16467493129,,891028037#

Access Code: 891-028-037

Blan library sets meeting

Blanchester Public Library will hold its regularly scheduled monthly board meeting via teleconference at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, April 9. Among items on the agenda will be discussion regarding extending the closure of the library.

For more information, visit the library website at http://blanlibrary.org.