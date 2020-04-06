ODOT’s work week in Clinton County

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions and/or short-term closures for scheduled maintenance projects on the state highway system in Clinton County through April 11.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

• Pavement repair on US 68, between the Brown County line and Midland; on SR 134, from the Highland County line to Farmers Road and from SR 350 to Davids Road at Wilmington; and on SR 350, from the Warren County line to SR 73.

• Tree cutting and brush chipping on US 22 from the Warren County line to Wilmington, and on SR 730, between SR 133 and SR 350.

• Ditching on SR 28, between CR 62 (Tar Pike Road) and the village of Midland, and at the Warren County line.

• Mowing on US 68, from SR 350 to the city of Wilmington.

• Litter pickup and sign maintenance at various locations throughout the county.