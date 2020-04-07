April is ‘Donate Life Month’ in Clinton County

Clinton County commissioners have proclaimed April as “Donate Life Month” and held a flag-raising on the southwest corner of courthouse square for a banner that publicizes organ and tissue donation. The annual observation is spurred locally by organ donor advocates Shelby and Tom LaPine. The LaPines are the parents of organ donor Luke LaPine, who died in June 2014. In the foreground from left are Clinton County Commissioners Mike McCarty, Kerry Steed and Brenda Woods; partly visible behind McCarty and displaying the U.S. and Ohio flags is county maintenance employee Kenny Burdette.

Clinton County commissioners have proclaimed April as “Donate Life Month” and held a flag-raising on the southwest corner of courthouse square for a banner that publicizes organ and tissue donation. The annual observation is spurred locally by organ donor advocates Shelby and Tom LaPine. The LaPines are the parents of organ donor Luke LaPine, who died in June 2014. In the foreground from left are Clinton County Commissioners Mike McCarty, Kerry Steed and Brenda Woods; partly visible behind McCarty and displaying the U.S. and Ohio flags is county maintenance employee Kenny Burdette. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Donate_Life.jpg Clinton County commissioners have proclaimed April as “Donate Life Month” and held a flag-raising on the southwest corner of courthouse square for a banner that publicizes organ and tissue donation. The annual observation is spurred locally by organ donor advocates Shelby and Tom LaPine. The LaPines are the parents of organ donor Luke LaPine, who died in June 2014. In the foreground from left are Clinton County Commissioners Mike McCarty, Kerry Steed and Brenda Woods; partly visible behind McCarty and displaying the U.S. and Ohio flags is county maintenance employee Kenny Burdette. Courtesy photo