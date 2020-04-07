Hometown proud: Wilmington-based AMES assists with masks mission

WILMINGTON — Workers at the Wilmington Air Park played a role in a humanitarian flight to retrieve needed medical supplies from China.

The Boeing 767 aircraft, identified as the New England Patriots team plane in a recent Wall Street Journal story, received an avionics modification at Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES) at the Wilmington Air Park prior to the flight, parent company ATSG confirmed.

The medical supplies transported by the aircraft were 1.2 million N95 masks for the state of Massachusetts, specified the WSJ.

AMES President Todd France told the News Journal, “In these uncertain times, our maintenance technicians and engineers have been focused on providing critical services to our customers. Making it possible for them to pick up and deliver critical supplies to areas that have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic.”

He added, “The sacrifice and dedication of these technicians to providing world-class service when it is needed the most is a reflection of their character and of the local community where many of them live.”

The aircraft is managed by TEAM 125 in Naperville, Illinois.

“The Team 125 organization remains very pleased with the work performed by Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services,” said Lincoln Francis, president of Team 125. “We have been using the services of Airborne for a few years now. Without question, their level of service and support allows the Team 125 group to provide a quality product to our end customers as well.”

In a tweet from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, he thanks “several dedicated partners for making this happen [delivery of N95 masks].” One of those dedicated partners, of course, is our own AMES’ workforce.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_atsg-logo.jpg