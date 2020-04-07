CCSO probes various reports of thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:35 p.m. on March 27, a 69-year-old Blanchester male reported multiple items were stolen from the barn at his residence on Tar Pike Road. The report lists two boxes of roofing nails, eight cans of beer, and antique 78 Victrola records were reported stolen. A 57-year-female who lived on the same street reported a Cub Cadet 54-inch riding mower stolen, but it was recovered later in the day. A third street resident, a 51-year-old female, reported red and yellow tow straps were stolen.

• Deputies arrested a 41-year-old Lynchburg male for alleged domestic violence at a Turner Road residence in Clark Township at 9:29 p.m. on March 29. The report lists a 35-year-old female resident as the victim. The report also indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 11:40 p.m. on April 1, deputies received a report of a reckless vehicle on State Route 350 West, Vernon Township. After the initial investigation, “allegations of harassment and menacing were made.” A 34-year-old male resident was listed as the victim and a 39-year-old Clarksville male was listed as the suspect.

• At 10:16 p.m. on March 31, a 63-year-old New Vienna male reported his yellow 2003 Suzuki four-wheeler was stolen from his residence on Laymon Road.

• At 9:15 a.m. on March 28, a company on Railroad Road in Midland reported a 232-gallon shuttle container stolen.

• At 12:52 a.m. on April 1, a 39-year-old Clarksville male reported his vehicle was damaged around State Route 350 in Vernon Township.

• At 1:26 p.m. on March 20, deputies received a report of a possible theft by deception at a business on State Route 73 West in Chester Township. Police spoke to a 34-year-old female employee. Deputies seized business papers from the business.

• At 9:40 a.m. on April 2, during a routine patrol around Mullen Hill Road in Lynchburg, deputies located a vehicle that was reported stolen. The vehicle belonged to a 42-year-old Blanchester male.

• At 12:29 p.m. on March 27, a 45-year-old Blanchester male reported assorted hand tools were stolen from his residence by an acquaintance on Gumley Road in Washington Township.

