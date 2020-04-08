Wilmington College honored among Best Value Colleges for 2020

WILMINGTON — The ninth annual edition of America’s Best Value Colleges for 2020 recognizes Wilmington College as an institution at which students can find “top-notch” academic programs at a reasonable cost.

WC was among 123 colleges and universities recognized nationally by University Research and Review — www.BestValueColleges.org — which identified schools that meet its “rigorous criteria” for quality, student engagement and satisfaction, actual out-of-pocket costs and the availability of financial aid.

Founder and CEO L. Joseph Schmoke cited Wilmington College, along with seven others in Ohio, including Ashland and Ohio Northern universities.

“There’s no reason that students who want a college degree cannot get one without mortgaging their future,” he said, noting that, unlike many college rankings, America’s Best Value Colleges does not establish a pecking order among those schools that meet its standards. “All these colleges and universities belong to an elite ‘club’ of high quality, affordable, post-secondary institutions.”

The new edition also highlights specific academic areas that stood out in its research and review, including agriculture, business management, marketing communication arts, education and health programs.

In addition to America’s Best Value College’s 2020 findings, two other organizations, College Factual and Study.Com, recently announced Wilmington College as among its recipients for recognition.

Study.Com selected WC’s program in business management as ranking 48th among the nation’s hundreds of smaller institutions. The citation is based upon academic and career resources for business management students, along with the program accessibility and quality of education. Study.Com is currently evaluating WC for rankings in other academic areas.

College Factual (www.CollegeFactual.com) gives students an opportunity to match their academic interests with schools that excel in those areas.

It cited WC as being in the top one percent in the nation for the most focused program in agricultural economics and business and in the top five percent for most focused agriculture program in general. The College also made College Factual’s top 10 percent listing for most focused general education program.

