Trial for accused child rapist set

WILMINGTON — A trial for an accused child rapist is scheduled for August.

On Tuesday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck scheduled a three- to four-day jury trial for Steven Broughton, 29.

Currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail without bail, Broughton is facing two counts of alleged felony-one rape. Broughton is accused of raping his eight-month-old child.

According to the affidavit, Blanchester Police Officer Kayla Martin made contact with the mother of the child. The mother advised her that Broughton brought the child to her on March 1 and told her “that he had done something terrible.” When asked what he did, “he typed the word ‘rape’ on his phone and showed (the mother).”

The mother then asked Broughton if he had raped the child and he replied that he did, according to the affidavit. A third unidentified subject was indicated to have heard Broughton’s confession.

The mother then transported the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to be examined. A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner stated the medical staff found indications of sexual assault on the child, according to the affidavit.

Broughton was already a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materials, according to court documents.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 26.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Court-scales-of-justice.jpg