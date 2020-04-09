Throwback Thursday: In Lees Creek

These are some highlights from the News Journal on April 9, 1960:

National headlines

• ‘Ike Says Castro Betrays Ideals’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Eisenhower says longtime friends of Cuba feel the ideals of its revolution are being betrayed by the government of Fidel Castro. His frank appraisal was contained Friday in a long letter to Chilean students who had criticized U.S. policies toward Cuba during Eisenhower’s visit to Chile.”

• ‘Dems shift politicking to West Virginia’

“(AP) — Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey of Minnesota arrived in West Virginia Friday and began a grueling bus tour that took him to 16 stops during the day. At the same time, former Rep. Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr. (D-NY) flew into the state to campaign for Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts.”

Locally

• ‘First SAC troops report next week’

“Preparations to received the first contingents of Strategic Air Command troops at Clinton County Air Force Base were under way today as officials processed orders of some 20-25 scheduled to report next week.

“Single men will be housed in dormitory facilities on the base. Those who have families will seek housing in the community. Col. Murray A. Bywater, commander of the 22nd Air Division, said housing for the families remains a major problem because of the elimination of the Capehart program which would have provided 686 units on the base.”

• “Wilmington High School. bolstered by the surprising pitching of sophomore Gary Carter and a roster full of big bats, slammed a 17-5 baseball decision on Little Miami High School.” Carter went the seven-inning distance and 13 WHS batters had hits, including doubles by Jim Edwards, Jim Lancen and Dwight Wallace, with two hits each by Mickey Vanscoy and Ron Claibourne.”

• “Plans are underway for Wilmington High School’s traditional spring outdoor pageant May 5. Reigning as queen will be Miss Cynthia Bonecutter, senior, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren A. Bonecutter. The lady-in-waiting is Miss Eileen Jenkins, junior, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul J. Jenkins.”

• Peyton Telfair was shown presenting the Agrico Trophy to members of the Simon Kenton Future Farmers of America. The five boys were members of the land-judging team that won the county contest — Jim Larrick, Wayne Long, Earl Thomas, Richard Hartman and Jim Holmes, along with advisor Fairel C. Bailey.

• The Wilmington Drive-In Theatre’s gala re-opening for the season was set. Showing at the Murphy Theatre was “Suddenly Last Summer” and on Sunday “especially for the kiddies” the original “King Kong.”

• At the G.C. Murphy Co. Music Department in Wilmington, the Top Ten hits included “Stuck on You” by Elvis Presley, “Sink the Bismark” by Johnny Horton, and “Stairway to Heaven” by Neil Sedaka.

This photo is labeled, “IOOF building & grocery in Lees Creek 3/7/87.” Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_IMG_7349.jpg This photo is labeled, “IOOF building & grocery in Lees Creek 3/7/87.” Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County Historical Society