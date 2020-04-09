Crafters sought to sew safety masks

Community Care Hospice is looking to mobilize an army of crafters who can sew face mask covers to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) healthcare workers are facing throughout Ohio and the nation as they treat patients with COVID-19.

“Many crafters are reaching out and offering to make face mask covers,” said Amy LeVan, director of volunteer services at Ohio’s Hospice. “While our healthcare professionals are using their PPE equipment thoughtfully, these homemade face mask covers may help us extend our supply of PPE if shortages continue to be a challenge.”

Community Care Hospice is accepting face mask covers from smoke-free and pet-free environments.

These face mask covers will be used as a last resort based on current guidance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthcare providers can use homemade face masks when face masks are not available.

However, the CDC states that homemade face masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect healthcare providers is unknown. The homemade face masks should be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front, extending to the chin or below, and the sides of the face. Click here for the most current information about cloth masks from the CDC.

The pattern is available online here. If crafters have any questions, please contact Jodi Howard, volunteer coordinator at Community Care Hospice, at 937.382.5400.

Crafters may drop off their completed face mask covers in a bin at the entrance of Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Community-Care-Hospice.jpg