Prayer vigil in cars at CMH 3 p.m. Saturday, April 11

WILMINGTON — A prayer vigil-type event that maintains physical-distancing safety, is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at Clinton Memorial Hospital. It is hosted by three local women of faith: Tina Brown, Robyn Bullock Morris, and Jen Seabaugh.

Their details: “During this time of COVID-19 we would like to show our community, first responders, caregivers, and all who are serving and helping, that they are in our prayers.

“Please join us in the back parking lot of CMH, by the bike trail, for a brief time of worship and prayer. We ask that you still maintain the recommended 6 feet distance between those not in your immediate household and please stay in your car.”

Additional parking info:

• Please DO NOT park in the spaces that are “YELLOW” as these are for CMH employees ONLY.

• If the back lot becomes full, you may park in the Professional Building parking lot, as well as the other lots in the front.

• Please do not park on the grass or on the sides of the driveway.

“We want to make sure hospital and emergency personnel can easily access CMH entrance and be respectful of their property.”

The prayer time continues:

After the Worship and Prayer time at CMH, the event will be “Taking the Light into our Community.” Please consider participating in the following prayer initiative.

County-wide prayer convoy:

• Following the time at CMH, there will be four Prayer Convoys driving the perimeter of Clinton County. The county has been split up into 4 quadrants, with each convoy being led by a church leader from the local community.

For more information on other local prayer initiatives connected to the same event, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/223811815528554/ . It also includes info pertaining to the Google Map links for the convoy driving instructions.