City to rehab water tower; a few residents could see discolored water

WILMINGTON — The interior rehabilitation of the City of Wilmington’s water tower located at the Clinton County Fairgrounds is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 15.

The project is expected to last about four weeks, but the time frame for completion is very dependent on the weather.

The tower will be taken out of service for the duration of the work. While most customers should not see any effects during this project, a few could experience discolored water.

If this should occur, run a cold water faucet for up to 30 minutes. If the water remains cloudy, call the water treatment plant at 937-382-3614. Personnel will be sent out to flush fire hydrants until the water clears.

This project will include replacing the coating inside the bowl of the tank. It is part of a six-year plan that runs through 2023 to rehabilitate both the interior and exterior of the city’s four water towers. The exterior of the Fairgrounds Tower was re-coated in 2018.

“A properly maintained water tower both preserves water quality and protects the investment the City and its residents have made in the water system,” said Public Works Director Rick Schaffer. “With regular maintenance, a water tower can remain in operation for 100 years or longer.”

As part of the normal procedure during tank rehabilitation, the inside of the tank will be intensively disinfected before being put back in service.

A few residents could see discolored water