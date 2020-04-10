LOCAL BRIEFS: Local gift card initiative

Gift card matching incentive

Buy a local gift card and get it matched.

COVID-19 has created a challenging time for everyone, but certain industries are getting hit particularly hard. There is an initiative to support our local businesses and get rewarded, too.

Here’s how it works.

• Purchase a gift card from a locally owned (Wilmington or Clinton County) business or restaurant in the amount of $25, $50, or $100 — $25 minimum and $100 maximum purchase. Note that $100 is the maximum matching amount per person.

• Email a picture or copy of your receipt to: k.rudduck@gmail.com . Include your name, mailing address, and phone number.

• You will be sent a gift card to a different (but also local) business of an equal amount.

The fund for matching dollars is currently capped at $2,000 and will be paid out on a first-come, first-served basis. The fund is made possible by local donations from Liberty Savings Bank, LT Land Development, Generations Pizzeria, Constellation Wealth Advisors, Ron and Nancy Rudduck, and Tammy Mudd.