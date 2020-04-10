Stream local sermons Sunday: Local pastors, Christian music on WALHradio.com

WILMINGTON — Despite social distancing still in place, people will still be able to listen to an Easter sermon on Sunday.

Jerome Agean and Roger Barber of Wilmington’s WALH radio came up with an idea — have local pastors record their sermons and play on the radio.

“We were talking, last week, about how many of the churches cannot be attended due to the COVID virus and the sheltering rules,” said Agean. “(Barber) thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat if we had churches come to the radio station and have them give a little Easter message, speak to their flock, and not lose contact in this time of disconnect.’”

Agean thought, “Let’s give it a whirl,” and started contacting several churches in the county.

Those who recorded sermons were Troy Villars of Sabina Church of Christ, Rev. Scott Miller of Wilmington United Methodist Church, Pastor Julie Rudd of Wilmington Friends Meeting, Father Michael Holloran of St. Columbkille Church, and Pastor Byron McGee of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wilmington.

According to Agean, while some have recorded their sermons in the station, some of them have already gone online for the services, either streaming them on Facebook or uploading them to Facebook.

Agean said the broadcast would start at 9 a.m. on Sunday with a different sermon at the beginning of each hour with Christian music playing between sermons.

The streaming broadcast starts with Miller at 9 a.m., Rudd at 10 a.m., Holloran at 11 a.m., McGee at noon, and Villars at 1 p.m. Starting at 2 p.m. the station will repeat the sermons.

“The point this is to make sure the message and point of Easter isn’t lost during this time,” said Agean.

To listen to Sunday’s sermons, visit walhradio.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_julie-at-studio.jpeg

Local pastors, Christian music on WALH