Man dies in 2-vehicle Highland Co. crash

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Highland County involving one fatality on New Market Road at the intersection of Concord Road at approximately 9:19 a.m. Saturday.

A 2003 Ford Ranger operated by Kelly Knauff, 65, of Seaman, was traveling west on New Market Road. A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Robert Stanforth, 20, of Hillsboro was traveling south on Concord Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Knauff failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by Stanforth’s vehicle, according to the OSHP. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway after impact.

Knauff was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Highway Patrol Post.

Motorists are reminded to always wear their seat belt and obey all traffic signs.

