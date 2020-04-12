Serious crash on Cuba Road Sunday evening

The Miami Valley Hospital CareFlight medical helicopter was called to evacuate the male driver in a single-vehicle crash near 4231 Cuba Road just after 6 p.m. Sunday. A Dodge Durango SUV left the road and snapped a utility pole. Wilmington Fire and EMS, Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded. No further information is currently available.
