Laurel Oaks Digital Arts and Design students win state honors

The 50th Governor’s Youth Art Awards include works of art by two Laurel Oaks students in the Digital Arts and Design program.

Gabrielle Cummins of Fairfield Local received an Award of Excellence. Her crocheted work “Squidly” was chosen as one of the top 25 in this year’s exhibition.

Haley Adams’ “The Art of Music” was chosen as one of the top 300 in the state. Adams is from Lynchburg-Clay.

Their work was among approximately 2,500 works of art that qualified for state judging. This year, judging was handled at the regional level due to school closures during the spring.

Six other Laurel Oaks students had artwork that won regional honors and qualified for state judging. They are:

• Jill Green, Wilmington, “Contemplation”

• Mackenzie Shoemaker, East Clinton, “American Living”

• Noah Fukita, Washington Court House, “Dive In”

• Kylan Rowland, Washington Court House, “Emulated Passion”

• Kiara Gilpen, Washington Court House, “Sextuplets” and “Stained and Shattered”

• Isaac Rogers, homeschooled, “The First Voyage”

The top 300 works are chosen for the Ohio Governors Youth Art Exhibition. Twenty-five of those 300 works are given Awards of Excellence. Fifty works are also selected for private display at the Ohio Department of Education and in the Governor’s Office. These top 75 works are all photographed and published in the yearly Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition Catalog/Program.

The Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition honors student artists from the state’s 1,112 public and private high schools. This is the Exhibition’s 50th year. A possible date for the public artwork display will be determined later.