State summer Special Olympics cancelled

Special Olympics Ohio has made the decision to cancel their State Summer Games that were to be held in late June at Ohio State University. Along with this, they are cancelling all trainings and competitions through July 6.

“With this news, that means that our local Track & Field event, that is typically held the first Saturday in June, is also being canceled,” said Josh “Eddie” Adkins, Community Integration Coordinator/Special Olympics Coordinator with the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “This saddens me because I know this is one of the highlights of the year for many people, including myself.

“If you have questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. Please stay safe and healthy.”

Below is part of the response from Special Olympics Ohio:

“Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and our focus on the health and safety of our athletes, families, volunteers, and our entire community Special Olympics Ohio has extended the suspension of sports training and competition, including the State Summer Games, through 6 July 2020.”

“This is the first time in more than 50 years that Special Olympics Ohio will not hold State Summer Games,” said Special Olympics Ohio CEO Jessica Stewart. “We understand the impact of this is significant for athletes who were planning to compete and who also look forward all year to reuniting with their friends off the playing field,” “While this is disappointing we know that our love of sport does not compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of our community. We are in this together and we will come out of this together, and stronger.”

“The decision to cancel Summer Games for the first time in the history of Special Olympics Ohio did not come lightly,” added Geoff Kunkler, Chair of the Special Olympics Ohio Board of Directors. “We understand how hard our athletes train to prepare for this event and how much they look forward to it, along with their families and friends. However, given the unprecedented circumstances affecting our community and nation, the leadership within this organization believes it is of paramount importance to protect the safety and wellness of our athletes, coaches, and volunteers. We are looking forward to resuming normal activities as soon as it is deemed safe, and are excited for the many competitions and events to come.”