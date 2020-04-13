WCS music program earns national honor 3rd straight year

Wilmington City School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. This is the third consecutive year the WCS music program earned this distinction.

Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Wilmington City Schools answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music programs, Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“We continue to be extremely proud of our WCS Music Education program,” said WCS Superintendent Melinda McCarty-Stewart. “Each year we provide creative and diverse music education opportunities for our students, enriching and enhancing their education.”

Students attending Wilmington City Schools have access to music education at every grade level. General Music classes are offered K-5. Instrumental Music (Band) and Choir are offered to students starting in the sixth grade and continuing through high school.

From the Marching Band and Wind Ensemble to the Wilmingtontones performance choir, students are offered a variety of learning and performance opportunities.

About NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,400 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs.

