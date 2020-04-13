Wilmington springs into street paving this week

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announces commencement of spring paving beginning this week.

On Friday, Oct. 18, the Board of Control awarded a contract for the 2019 Street Improvement Program to Fillmore Construction. This program marked the third stage of a multi-year street rehabilitation program for the city, originally designed to tackle substantial deferred maintenance issues.

This stage of the street improvement program focuses the southwest and southeast quadrants of the city.

Through this contract the following streets are scheduled for partial or total full-surface repaving: Short Street, Josephine Street, S. Mulberry Street, Spring Street, Crestview Avenue, Sparta Avenue, Sylvan Drive, Woodland Drive, Wood Street, Sugartree Street, Westmoor Drive, Garden Circle, Easy Street, Glenwood Circle, Piedmont Street, Timber Lane, Wall Street, Hawley Avenue, Langdon Avenue, Truesdell Street, Clark Street, Fife Avenue, Linton Avenue, Reardon Avenue, Douglas Street, Short Street, Faculty Place, Elm Street, Lawnview Drive, S. Walnut Street, College Street, Center Street, Creekside Drive, John Street, Quaker Way, Alumni Circle, and Darbyshire Drive.

Paving locations are subject to change based upon field conditions. The improvements are scheduled for completion prior to June 2020.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near the work zones. Questions regarding the projects may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service at 937-382-6509.

