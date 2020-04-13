Wilmington police officer tenders resignation

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington Police Department officer on paid administrative leave from the city since November 2018 has resigned effective last Friday, April 10, the city announced Monday.

In a letter dated April 7 to Police Chief Ron Cravens and copied to Mayor John Stanforth, Chief Detective Joshua Riley wrote, “I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the City of Wilmington Police Department effective April 10, 2020.

“I intend to retire from service as a police officer. I am grateful for the opportunity to have honorably served the people of Wilmington these past years,” the letter concluded.

The matter that led to Riley being placed on leave — a complaint of alleged misconduct within the department — remains under investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“We requested the investigative file from the Attorney General’s Office but were denied due to it being an ongoing investigation,” Wilmington Director of Public Service/Safety Brian Shidaker told the News Journal Monday.

The city announced in January 2019 that four investigations were underway related to the Wilmington Police Department — involving two then-current officers, a then-recently resigned former patrol officer, and a then-current administrative assistant. The city also stated then that the three still with the department were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcomes of the investigations by the state and a review of internal procedures.

In December 2018 the city had announced that officer Jerry Popp resigned from WPD “to pursue other opportunities.”

In February 2019 officer Anthony Mitchell resigned from the department.

Updated information on the administrative assistant placed on leave was not immediately available.

On March 4, 2019 then-Police Chief Duane Weyand, who had been on paid administrative leave but was not part of any criminal investigation, notified the city that he was retiring from that post effective March 31.

In November 2019 longtime WPD Sgt. Ron Cravens, who started with the department in 2001, was named police chief.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Wilmington-new-logo-5.jpg