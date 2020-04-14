Gaines earns statewide 4-H recognition

Hannah Gaines, a 10-year member of Clinton County 4-H and member of the Jefferson Jets 4-H Club, was selected as the Ohio 4-H Family Life and Child Development Achievement Award Winner.

She is also a member of the Clinton County Junior Fair Board.

Along with the many projects, trips and other leadership opportunities available to Ohio 4-H members, teens can apply for state achievement awards each year that recognize their work in specific project areas.

The Ohio 4-H State Achievement Award application requires members to record all of their yearly 4-H projects, participation, awards and honors, community service and club leadership positions, in addition to involvement in school, church and community activities.

These awards recognize a 4-H’ers achievement in a specific area: Beef, CARTEENS, Citizenship and Community Service, Clothing and Textiles, Communications, Companion Animals, Creative Arts, Dairy, Environmental Sciences, Family Life and Child Development, Foods and Nutrition, Gardening and Horticulture, Goat, Health and Safety, Horse, Leadership, Llamas, Mechanical and Engineering Sciences, Personal Development, Photography, Poultry, Rabbits, Sheep, Shooting Sports, Swine, Woodworking, and Veterinary Science.

Gaines received the 2020 Ohio 4-H Family Life and Child Development Achievement Award for her work in the 4-H Project, Family History Treasure Hunt (Genealogy). She participated in this project for six years, adding more to her research and work every year.

Gaines received first place at the county level and was selected for state fair competition all six years.

Emma Stephens of Fairfield County was selected as first alternate and Whitney Bauman of Adams County was selected second alternate in the Family Life and Child Development Achievement Award category.

The Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards Banquet are currently scheduled to be held May 28 in the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center in Columbus.

Gaines will also be recognized at the 2020 State Fair, before being a delegate at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta Nov. 27-Dec. 1. This event engages 4-H’ers in leadership, citizenship, global awareness, and inclusion. Participants have the opportunity to participate in educational workshops, hear from guest speakers, and have the opportunity to meet 4-H’ers from across the nation.

In addition to her 4-H involvement, Hannah Gaines is a member of the National Honor Society, Phi Delta Sigma inductee, Interact Club member, editor of the Key Club, a varsity football and basketball cheerleader, and a member of the Wilmington High School Symphonic Band. She is also a member of Southern State Community College’s honor society, Phi Theta Kappa. She is in the top three percent of the WHS Class of 2020; she will graduate with Highest Honors.

Hannah is the daughter of Bill and Jennifer Gaines and granddaughter of Ronald and Dianna Bauer, all of Wilmington.

Also representing Clinton County in the Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards — Savannah Henderson, earning second alternate in the Companion Animal category and Liza Duncan, earning second alternate in the Food and Nutrition category.

Courtesy photo