LOCAL BRIEFS

BrightFarms supports food bank

WILMINGTON — BrightFarms in Wilmington has set up a campaign to support the increased demand for food at the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank as unemployment surges.

Between now and May 15, a portion of every package that the BrightFarms Ohio Greenhouse in Wilmington sells will go directly to the food bank, stated a company representative.

Port meeting via Zoom

Clinton County Port Authority will hold its April meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16. As permitted under recent changes to Ohio law, in-person attendance is not permissible. Any person wishing to view the meeting may do so via Zoom at the link below.

Registration is required. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent. If you need assistance registering or have any difficulties, please contact bhuber@ccportauthority.com.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 at https://www.wilmingtonairpark.com/index.php?q=About-Us/Clinton-County-Port-Authority/ccpa-minutes .

Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0pNAGkRuRuO7M8bKAnxmYA .

Book sale cancelled

Friends of the Wilmington Public Library book sale scheduled for April 25 has been cancelled.