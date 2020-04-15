‘Neighbors for Neighbors’ launches for support connections

Local First Clinton County is working with the newly formed Neighbors for Neighbors initiative, a network in Clinton County created to help neighbors connect during the COVID-19 pandemic so that no one in our community has to face this crisis alone.

Neighbors for Neighbors matches volunteer low-risk individuals with higher-risk individuals who need support. Once a connection is made, matched individuals coordinate with one another to help ensure no-contact delivery of essential supplies and the practice of routine check-ins.

Get support:

People with a higher risk to COVID-19 may need help getting things they need as we work together as a community to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. If you or a loved one are vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19 complications and would like support, please fill out the Get Support form on the website ccneighborsforneighbors.com

Give support:

Healthy adults under 60 whose COVID-19 risk factors are low will be paired with individuals who are more at risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19. If you would like to lend your support to the community, please fill out the Give Support form on the website ccneighborsforneighbors.com

For any questions, please call 937-400-3220. The email address is hello@neighborsforneighbors.com

“Neighbors for Neighbors is a volunteer effort, facilitated by fellow community members coming together to respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. While we commit to doing our best, we cannot guarantee that all needs will be met. Nor can we assume responsibility for Neighbors for Neighbors volunteers and participants. We can (and do!) act in good faith that the people of Clinton County will be honest and kind to one another,” states the Neighbors for Neighbors website.

Since 2009, the Local First Clinton County initiative has worked to inform local consumers about the important economic impact of buying local first. It is associated with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Neighbors-1.jpg