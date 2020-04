WILMINGTON — Clinton County’s total of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 25 — 21 confirmed cases and four probable cases, according to county officials Thursday afternoon.

Of the 21 confirmed cases, 12 are females and nine are males; 11 of the 21 have recovered, and five are hospitalized.

The age range continues to be 26 to 78.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Response-Hub-Image-35.jpg