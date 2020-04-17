LOCAL BRIEFS

Blan board to meet virtually

The Blanchester Local School District Board of Education will be meeting on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. to conduct the district’s regular board meeting. Consistent with the order and directives from the director of the Ohio Department of Health and governor related to COVID-19, and Am.Sub. H.B. 197, this meeting will be conducted virtually.

The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference using the following information:

Dial-In Number: 312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 919 3599 8814

During the COVID-19 state emergency, public participation is suspended.

SOESC to meet remotely

In an effort to protect our community and our school officials from the spread of coronavirus and in response to the governor’s orders, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 28 remotely, at 6 p.m. On the announced date and time, the public may attend the meeting by joining via telephone by dialing 1-484-531-2785 (PIN: 936772603).

We strongly encourage you to test the technology in advance. If you need assistance with accessing the meeting, please contact Beth Justice by texting 740-505-6382. We will do our best to assist you in obtaining access.

A meeting agenda will be made available on the ESC’s website at www.southernohioesc.org under the heading “Latest News”.

Joint fire board to meet

Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 North St. Rt. 134. The purpose of the meeting is to complete grant paperwork and other business.

Alumni meeting canceled

Officers of the Clarksville Vernon Alumni association have canceled this year’s meeting. Please share this with any members who may not have access to this notice. We look forward to seeing all of you again next May.

Wash. Twp.meeting canceled

Due to COVID-19, the Washington Township trustees have canceled their meeting scheduled for Monday, April 20.