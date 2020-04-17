Local HS senior earns Community Blood Center/Vectren scholarship

Laurel Oaks Career Center senior Annie Osborn of Wilmington has won $1,000 for college tuition in the 2020 Community Blood Center/Vectren, A CenterPoint Energy Company Lead The Way Scholarship competition.

Annie called her campaign “Wrapped In Compassion” and designed a blanket or small towel as a donor gift. She illustrated it with a blood drop and the slogan “Blanket Someone in Love – Donate Blood.”

“To most people, blankets and towels symbolize warmth, care, and providence,” said Annie. “Blankets and towels comfort people when they are sick, and they provide reassurance in difficult times. This is similar to what blood donation does for others.

“When people put others before themselves, they exhibit those qualities of warmth and care. Blood donors show compassion to strangers. Blood donors humble themselves enough to provide for those in great need. Donations do save lives.

“So, my greatest hope is that people see this campaign and correspond blankets and towels to compassion. And then when they see the compassion shown to them, they will show compassion to others, specifically through blood donation. The Community Blood Center is about more than just donating blood. It’s about being a Good Samaritan and giving the greatest gift: life.”

Annie plans to attend Liberty University.

