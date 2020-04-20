CCSO probes domestic violence reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested in 59-year-old New Vienna male for allegedly resisting arrest and domestic violence after responding to Farmers Road in New Vienna on a domestic situation at 11:58 a.m. on April 16. According to the report, the victim (a 56-year-old New Vienna woman) advised the suspect “poured gasoline on her and then onto her Jeep.” The suspect then was actively resisting deputies once on the scene, they reported. The suspect currently remains in custody.

• Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Midland male for alleged domestic violence when responding to a report at North High Street in Midland. According to the report, the victim — a 34-year-old female — advised she was physically assaulted by the suspect, who is her infant daughter’s father. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• Deputies arrested a 47-year-old Wilmington female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession after responding to the report of an unconscious subject at South Beechgrove Road in Adams Township at 8:36 a.m. on April 14. A syringe was located and collected.

• At 10:08 a.m. on Apil 15, deputies responded to a breaking and entering at the State Route 350 East in New Vienna. A 64-year-old New Vienna male provided a list of items taken including a mini-bike, saws, hammers, files, squares, and brace bit drills. The victim also provided photos of the suspects. The theft occurred between March 30 and April 12, according to the report.

• At 10:36 a.m. on April 15, a business on U.S. 68 North in Wilmington, Liberty Township, reported a new 7×18 Coyote dual-axle trailer was stolen from the lot. The theft took place between Jan. 24 and April 15.

• At 6:07 p.m. on April 15, a 75-year-old Cuba (Washington Township) female reported a blue tailgate stolen from a Chevrolet vehicle at her Watson Street residence.

