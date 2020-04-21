Sprinting social distancing

Four members of the Wilmington Hurricane football team run up the Galvin Park sledding hill on Monday morning as part of a springtime workout session to stay in shape and keep their gridiron skills sharp. In the photo they are doing an up-hill sprint. Earlier, they did push-ups and conducted a passing drill. From left are Peyton Hibbard, Josh Snell, Bradey Sturgill and Robert Bloom.

Four members of the Wilmington Hurricane football team run up the Galvin Park sledding hill on Monday morning as part of a springtime workout session to stay in shape and keep their gridiron skills sharp. In the photo they are doing an up-hill sprint. Earlier, they did push-ups and conducted a passing drill. From left are Peyton Hibbard, Josh Snell, Bradey Sturgill and Robert Bloom. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_sprint_2.jpg Four members of the Wilmington Hurricane football team run up the Galvin Park sledding hill on Monday morning as part of a springtime workout session to stay in shape and keep their gridiron skills sharp. In the photo they are doing an up-hill sprint. Earlier, they did push-ups and conducted a passing drill. From left are Peyton Hibbard, Josh Snell, Bradey Sturgill and Robert Bloom. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal