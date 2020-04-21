Ongoing local ODOT work this week

Through the week ending April 25, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions and/or short-term closures for scheduled maintenance projects on the state highway system in Clinton County.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Clinton County

• Culvert replacement on SR 73, just north of SR 350. The route is closed through May 1, and traffic is being detoured via SR 729, SR 72 and US 22.

• Pavement repair on US 68, between the Brown County line and Midland; on SR 134, from the Highland County line to Farmers Road and from SR 350 to Davids Road at Wilmington; and on SR 350, from the Warren County line to SR 73.

• Tree cutting and brush chipping on US 22 from the Warren County line to Wilmington; on SR 730, between SR 133 and SR 350; and on SR 380, between SR 73 and the Greene County line.

• Ditching on SR 730, between SR 133 and Baker Road.

• Mowing along SR 28, SR 124, SR 134 and SR 350.

• Litter pickup and sign maintenance at various locations throughout the county.

