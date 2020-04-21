Pork Pride 4-H meets virtually

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met virtually on Sunday, April 19 with 26 in attendance. President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 7:05 p.m. Gregary Achtermann led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge.

Mikala Hatfield gave the Secretary’s Report. Mikala Hatfield will be taking over the secretary duties. Taylor Garringer gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Randy Pinkerton went over watching for emails from Tracie Montague; all tag-ins are cancelled, but you have to send a form in, PQA dates, and you need to email the Extension Office to get a slot on the virtual meeting,

Skill-a-thon will be offered at the fair. All camps are cancelled, and you need to email the Extension Office on what projects you are going to do this year for sure.

Sam Achtermann did a demonstration on her hogs and Mikala Hatfield did a demonstration on her goats.

Fundraisers, community service, the Facebook page and t-shirts were discussed.

The next meeting is Sunday, May 3 at 7 p.m. with Kai Alexander leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance, Mikala Hatfield leading us in the 4-H Pledge, Kai and Ben Alexander and Harper Furnish, Stanley Chesney and Isaac Chesney having demonstrations.

The meeting adjourned at 7:37 p.m.