Municipal court judge hands down decisions

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 6, 2020 and April 16, 2020:

• Tyler Lawrence, 26, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 11 days in jail, sentenced to $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Cody Bedner, 18, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 11 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Bedner must have no contact with any property owned by the victim and must commit no further offenses in the county for the rest of the year.

• Warren Pairan, 21, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Pairan must have no contact with any property owned by the victim and must commit no further offenses in the county for the rest of the year.

• Nicholas Buerkle, 40, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• John Fealy, 59, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, seat belt violation, fined $130, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Fealy.

• Jimmy Hamm Jr., 30, of Midland, unauthorized use of property and obstructing official business. Sentencing has been stayed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_gavel-pic-1-.jpg