Pre-clinical data promising for Alkermes product

The “Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer” has published pre-clinical data demonstrating the anti-tumor efficacy of Alkermes’ investigational, immunotherapy candidate, ALKS 4230.

ALKS 4230 is an engineered fusion protein designed to selectively expand tumor-killing immune cells.

The published paper provides an in-depth explanation of the design of ALKS 4230, states an Alkermes media release.

Marc Ernstoff, M.D., Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, is the publication co-author.

“These pre-clinical data demonstrated that ALKS 4230 selectively activated and expanded cancer-fighting cells in mice with less toxicity than conventional high-dose IL-2 therapy. These data support further clinical evaluation of ALKS 4230 as a potential novel cytokine-based cancer immunotherapy,” stated Dr. Ernstoff.

Heather Losey, Ph.D., director, Program Lead in Immuno-Oncology at Alkermes, and corresponding author of the publication stated, “We leveraged our therapeutic development expertise and protein engineering capabilities to create ALKS 4230, a stable fusion protein. It is designed to minimize toxicity without compromising the proven anti-cancer effects of IL-2-based therapies.”

She added, “We are encouraged by ALKS 4230’s pre-clinical profile, as discussed in this important peer-reviewed publication. We look forward to progressing the ARTISTRY clinical development program, and seeing how the data mature for this novel, investigational immunotherapy.”

Alkermes is a global bio-pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a manufacturing facility in Wilmington.

