DeWine: Progress still made, but ‘we are not ready for the entire healthcare system to turn back on again’

The State of Ohio reports, as of the Thursday afternoon update, 14,694 total COVID-19 cases (including probable cases). Overall, 59 percent are males and 41 percent females, with 900 ICU admissions, 2,960 hospitalizations and 656 deaths.

Clinton County currently numbers a total of 23 confirmed cases — 13 women and 10 men — with 19 of the confirmed cases recovered and four hospitalized, officials said Thursday afternoon. There are also four probable cases. The ages range is 26 to 78.

At his daily briefing and via Twitter on Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, “I would love to get back so that hospitals can do any procedure that is needed and we are working toward that. In March we postponed elective surgeries and procedures. Beyond a re-assessment of the patient’s health status, healthcare providers should discuss the risk of contracting COVID-19 if the procedure is done.

“Providers should make the patient aware of all of the things that are being done to reduce the risk of patients contracting COVID-19 in a healthcare setting. With all of that information in hand, then the patient and the provider can jointly make the decision on whether to proceed with the surgery or procedure.

“Our healthcare facilities across the state are doing a great job at implementing infection control practices within their environment to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. They are making it as safe as possible to be in a healthcare environment by wearing of masks; practicing good hand hygiene; screening staff, patients, and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, and many other measures.

However, DeWine added, “But, with all that being said, we are not ready for the entire healthcare system to turn back on again. We’re working on our plan to identify the steps we must take to move forward with healthcare.

“That plan needs to take into account the level of PPE available in Ohio, the amount of testing available in Ohio, and the full implementation of infection control practices.”

Also Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted emphasized the many jobs currently available in Ohio. Many of those are posted at coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch .

The State of Ohio’s COVID-19 statistics as of the update at 2 p.m. Thursday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Screenshot-156-1-2.jpg The State of Ohio’s COVID-19 statistics as of the update at 2 p.m. Thursday. State of Ohio The COVID-19 infection process. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_infection-graphic-2.jpg The COVID-19 infection process. State of Ohio