OSHP: Delivery truck rear-ends van transporting children

A FedEx delivery truck rear-ended a minivan at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The roads were wet and the minivan, which was westbound on State Route 73 at State Route 380, had just stopped at a red light when the FedEx truck hit the rear of the minivan, according to a DP&L worker who told a state trooper he witnessed the crash. The minivan ended up at least 50 feet from the intersection. The trooper said there were “four or five” children in the minivan; they were all being checked out by the Chester Township EMS in an ambulance at the scene, and it’s believed that neither the children nor the driver were seriously injured, the trooper said. He said the FedEx driver was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with his arm in a sling. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office also responded. Tom Barr | News Journal

