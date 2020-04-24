Touching lives from a distance

BLANCHESTER — The Laurels of Blanchester is hosting special events during the pandemic and working to keep residents’ spirits up during this difficult time.

This week they had a social distancing parade.

“All the residents families and friends drove by our facility with balloons, flowers, signs, and lots of love!” said the Laurels’ Amberley Larcomb. “It was absolutely touching to watch, and brought so many smiles to many faces here.

“These guests are struggling not being able to visit and hug their families during this pandemic. Families have been doing visits outside of patient windows, drawing messages and art on windows and doors, lots of Skype and FaceTime calls, and we have been doing fun dance videos posted on our Laurels of Blanchester page which our ‘Walking on Sunshine’ video.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_laurels-2.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_laurels-3.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_laurels-4.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_laurels-5.jpg Courtesy photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_laurels-1.jpg Courtesy photos