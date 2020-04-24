Municipal court resumes full-time operations May 4 — with changes for everyone’s safety

During the state of emergency, Clinton County Municipal Court has reduced operations to help people comply with the Stay Home order. That order expires next Friday, so the court will begin full-time operation on Monday, May 4.

This will require some very noticeable changes.

We are doing everything we can to keep people safe. Only the people involved in court hearings will be admitted. Do not bring other people with you to court, unless they intend to stay in the car.

People entering the building for court will have their temperature checked. Wear a mask to come to court. Masks reduce the spread of the virus.

If you do not have a mask, we will provide one while you are here. We will have a proper receptacle for it when you leave the building.

The Community Room is being arranged as a temporary courtroom. This will allow proper social distancing.

Many hearings will take place in the Community Room. Trials will still take place in the main courtroom.

Everyone is asked to follow all recommendations of the Ohio Department of Health at all times while in the Municipal Building. Hand sanitizer is readily available while you are here.

People are encouraged to check the court website or call 937-382-8985 to confirm the day and time of their hearing. When calling, please provide a working email address because the court now has the ability to send notices via email.

We encourage online payment of fines and fees, which can be done at www.clintonmunicourt.org or by calling 855- 436-6814.

Mike Daugherty is Judge of the Clinton County Municipal Court.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_Mike-Daugherty-1.jpeg

Changes set to ensure safety