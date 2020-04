WILMINGTON — A fire destroyed a house early Friday afternoon at 705 Bernice St. in Wilmington, about midway between Randolph St. and Truesdell St. Wilmington firefighters extinguished the blaze as smoke poured out of all the windows of the home. Police said the fire started when a candle in the middle bedroom of the ranch home was blown over and fell. Residents were home but escaped injury. Tom Barr | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_DSC_0258.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_DSC_0280.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_DSC_0275.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_DSC_0278.jpg Tom Barr | News Journal